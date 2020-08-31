 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUIs

DUIs

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Municipal Court Convictions

Sunni Rae Ricker, 22, Poplar, on May 2, 2018, $735 fine, one day jail.

Scott Michael Black Jr., 18, 2115 Central Ave., on Nov. 16, 2019, $685 fine.

Stacey Jo Plumage, 26, 2820 Zimmerman Trail, No. 1, on March 5, $735 fine, one day jail.

Justin David Graham, 26, 2735 Terry Ave., on March 23, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Michelle Yvonne Goselin, 49, 191 Bohl Ave., No. 10, on May 9, $735 fine.

Summer J. Underwood, 24, 1301 Industrial Ave., No. 81, on May 9, $735 fine.

Laura Joyce Maniscola, 40, 4838 Danford Drive, on May 16, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Deborah Lee Desjarlais, 56, 1732 Hesperia St., on June 18, $685 fine.

Justice Court Convictions

Teresa Jennie Lopez, on Feb. 2, $1,200 fine, five days jail, 2nd offense.

Krystle Aguilar, 37, Billings, on March 7, $5,000 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.

Devin James Lunder, on June 20, $600 fine, one day jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News