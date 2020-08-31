The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Municipal Court Convictions
Sunni Rae Ricker, 22, Poplar, on May 2, 2018, $735 fine, one day jail.
Scott Michael Black Jr., 18, 2115 Central Ave., on Nov. 16, 2019, $685 fine.
Stacey Jo Plumage, 26, 2820 Zimmerman Trail, No. 1, on March 5, $735 fine, one day jail.
Justin David Graham, 26, 2735 Terry Ave., on March 23, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Michelle Yvonne Goselin, 49, 191 Bohl Ave., No. 10, on May 9, $735 fine.
Summer J. Underwood, 24, 1301 Industrial Ave., No. 81, on May 9, $735 fine.
Laura Joyce Maniscola, 40, 4838 Danford Drive, on May 16, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Deborah Lee Desjarlais, 56, 1732 Hesperia St., on June 18, $685 fine.
Justice Court Convictions
Teresa Jennie Lopez, on Feb. 2, $1,200 fine, five days jail, 2nd offense.
Krystle Aguilar, 37, Billings, on March 7, $5,000 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.
Devin James Lunder, on June 20, $600 fine, one day jail.
