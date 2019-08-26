The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
David Vijay Jeyaraj, Sugarland, Texas, on March 18, $800 fine.
Allen Michael Cleveland, on March 23, $1,600 fine, 15 days jail, 2nd offense.
Chase Freeman Hupka, 22, Laurel, on July 6, $800 fine, two days jail.
Christopher Ray Youngblood, 32, Billings, on July 20, $1,200 fine, 30 days jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Christopher Patrick Coulter, 32, 1544 Yellowstone Ave., Apt. D, on Nov. 1, 2018, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Christopher Michael Coburn, 45, 1422 Crawford Drive, on Jan. 12, $685 fine.
Mitchell Asbeck, 58, 704 Calhoun Lane, on Jan. 26, $1,085 fine.
Dara Alicia Chase, 40, Roundup, on Feb. 23, $735 fine.
Clinton Zachary Burns, 52, 748 Burlington Ave., on March 23, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Miranda Raquel Montoya, 21, 1117 Hawthorne Lane, on April 25, $1,085 fine, five days jail.
Allen Robert Moos, 66, 5354 Sacagawea Drive, on July 12, $735 fine, one day jail.
Raul Manuel Yanez, 56, 821 27th St., on July 12, $1,285 fine, one day jail.
Walter George Rogers, 33, 2802 Daisy Lane, on July 13, $735 fine, one day jail.
Caeland Ackerman, 17, Billings, on July 25, $1,085 fine, two days jail.