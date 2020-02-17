The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Andrew Lee Rutz, 28, Belgrade, on March 2, 2018, $5,000 fine, 40 days jail, 3rd offense.
Melissa Anne Jetmore, 33, on April 13, 2019, $2,000 fine, three days jail.
Wyatt Daniel Duncan, Worden, on Sept. 1, 2019, $800 fine.
Hunter Devin Morrison, on Oct. 5, 2019, $600 fine.
Launa Wise, 51, Billings, on Oct. 11, 2019, $800 fine.
Municipal Court Convictions
Kara M. McConnell, 36, 1525 Bench Blvd., No. 5, on Aug. 1, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.