The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Municipal Court Convictions
James Larry Petersen, 24, 1836 Venus Circle, on Nov. 30, 2016, $1,085 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Daniel Zimmerman, 37, 1033 Ave. B, on Oct. 23, 2019, $735 fine, one day jail.
Michael Louis Hoffman, 62, 703 N. 29th St., No. 304, on Dec. 19, 2019, $1,285 fine, two days jail.
Robert Mackey Pumphrey Jr., 72, 1017 O’Malley Drive, on May 24, $735 fine.
Jayce Anthony Wells, 21, 2368 Stillwater Drive, on May 24, $735 fine, one day jail.
Daniel Lee Beatty, 40, 139 Birchwood Drive, on June 13, $1,085 fine, one day jail.
Michael Mandan, 18, 3900 Olympic Blvd., No. G201, on June 28, $735 fine.
Haley Marie Derryberry, 28, 357 Westchester Square S., on Aug. 2, $1,085 fine, one day jail.
Daniel Roy Greenfield, 37, 930 Newport Beach Way, on Aug. 30, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Justice Court Convictions
Brandin David Burleson, on Jan. 27, $800 fine.
Austin J. Cossitt, on March 15, $1,200 fine, 10 days jail, 2nd offense.
Kimberly Corrie Sadler, 31, on June 11, $600 fine.
Segundo Humberto Vera Leon, on Sept. 16, $600 fine, one day jail.
