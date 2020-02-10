The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Kerry Jay Byrd, 58, on July 5, 2019, $1,000 fine, two days jail.
Toby Michael Wisecup, 21, on Jan. 26, $1,000 fine, two days jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Mason James Gann, 19, 618 Aronson Ave., on Aug. 1, 2018, $735 fine, 30 days jail.
Jamie L. Dowling, 20, 2440 Village Lane, No. 311A, on Jan. 2, 2018, $685 fine, one day jail.
Dale Alan Wahlig III, 37, 1407 12th St. W., on April 18, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Justin Michael Ryan, 23, Williston, N.D., on July 25, 2019, $735 fine, one day jail.
Elsworth Nevin Goesahead, 19, 3902 Cambridge Place, on Aug. 10, 2019, $1,085 fine, 10 days jail.
Sarah Elaine Lacroix, 33, 43 Pecan Lane, on Aug. 16, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
David Raymond Ordahl, 36, Outlook, on Sept. 28, 2019, $735 fine.
Allen S. Granlund, 30, Missoula, on April 8, 2019, $1,285 fine seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Tully John Hogan, 32, 1927 Miles Ave., on Sept. 1, 2019, $735 fine, one day jail.
Kara Marie Johnson, 22, 2014 George St., on Sept. 2, 2019, $685 fine.
Preston Emery Linebeck, 23, 42 Florine Lane, No. 7, on Sept. 2, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Sonny Scott Swiatlowski, 30, Port Orange, Fla., on Sept. 13, 2019, $735 fine.
Ryan James Flachmeyer, 22, 1449 Shaw Lane, on Sept. 15, 2019, $685 fine, one day jail.
Craig Joseph Amos, 27, 235 Jackson St., on Jan. 11, $1,285 fine, two days jail.