The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Kaleb Takota Berckmoes, 21, Fromberg, on Jan. 12, $1,000 fine, one day jail.

Aaron Merle Red Star, 67, Crow Agency, on Jan. 19, $5,000 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.

Kimberly Dawn Red Cherries, 34, on Jan. 30, $1,000 fine, two days jail.

Chad Wayne Davis, 45, Billings, on Feb. 16, $800 fine.

Joseph James Morgan Frickle, 18, Billings, on March 8, $750 fine, one day jail.

Barry Edwin Branham Jr., Billings, on April 30, $600 fine, one day jail.

Municipal Court Convictions

Mark White Jensen, 57, 1692 Gleneagles Blvd., on Feb. 8, 2019, $735 fine.

