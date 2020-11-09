The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Municipal Court Convictions
Rebecca S. Ferris-Coffey, 46, 2850 Rimrock Road, on Feb. 28, 2019, $685 fine.
Goldmund A. Nyhart, 31, Livingston, on Dec. 5, 2019, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Brian Joseph Taylor, 29, 202 S. 29th St., on March 6, $735 fine, one day jail.
Joshua Michael Lambert, 31, 748-1/2 Cook Ave., on March 20, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Nathan Littleton Southwick, 39, 1014 Sixth St. W., on March 26, $735 fine, one day jail.
Justice Court Convictions
Cayden Allen May, on June 10, $600 fine.
Jacinda Rose Shorthair, Billings, on June 29, $3,000 fine, 41 days jail, 3rd offense.
