 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUIs

DUIs

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Municipal Court Convictions

Rebecca S. Ferris-Coffey, 46, 2850 Rimrock Road, on Feb. 28, 2019, $685 fine.

Goldmund A. Nyhart, 31, Livingston, on Dec. 5, 2019, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Brian Joseph Taylor, 29, 202 S. 29th St., on March 6, $735 fine, one day jail.

Joshua Michael Lambert, 31, 748-1/2 Cook Ave., on March 20, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Nathan Littleton Southwick, 39, 1014 Sixth St. W., on March 26, $735 fine, one day jail.

Justice Court Convictions

Cayden Allen May, on June 10, $600 fine.

Jacinda Rose Shorthair, Billings, on June 29, $3,000 fine, 41 days jail, 3rd offense.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News