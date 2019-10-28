{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Kye Lin Obsidian Dooley, 17, Billings, on April 12, $100 fine.

Municipal Court Convictions

Marty Allen Covington, 41, 1512 Governors Blvd., on Dec. 24, 2017, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Dawn Lynn Scheider, 33, 1804 Sixth St. W., on Nov. 3, 2018, $735 fine.

Ashlynn Shanae Johnson, 25, 2615 Copper Blvd., on Nov. 22, 2018, two days jail.

Jolene Lois Rideshorse, 49, 302 Jackson St., No. 43, on April 14, $1,085 fine, seven days jail.

Matthew Carl Andre, 50, 3827 Swallow Lane, on March 21, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Caitlyn Blair Brenden, 3030 Canyon Drive, on May 18, $735 fine.

Steve Allen Dunning, 54, 5329 Frontier Drive, No. 1, on May 30, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Ryan Willis Kukes, 36, 1218 Galway Drive, on June 20, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

