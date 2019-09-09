The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Colt Allen Heimbichner, 25, Billings, on March 31, $800 fine, one day jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Sheryl Elaine Desrosiers, 33, 1922 Toni Drive, on March 15, $185 fine.
Angela Renee Rafferty 43, 750 Garnet Ave., on March 28, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Joseph Lee Gutierrez, 28, Pryor, on April 7, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Keenan S. Wittenberg, 22, 3138 Georgina Drive, on April 9, $85 fine, one day jail.
Julie Ann Morsette, 38, 1510 Yellowstone Ave., no. 1, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.