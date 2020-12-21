The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Municipal Court Convictions
Margaret Kathryn Walsh, 33, Livingston, on Dec. 11, 2019, $735 fine.
Dustin Thomas Kelm, 28, 1536 Rockets Way, No. 1, on Feb. 20, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Alden Lee Jordan Jr., 39, 1134 Nutter Blvd., on March 4, $735 fine.
Brian Curtis Wellknown, 33, Hardin, on April 24, $735 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Jennifer Laine Johnson, 58, 803 Yellowstone Ave., on May 14, $735 fine, one day jail.
Keith Duane Campbell, 51, 108 Ave. C, on July 2, $1,085 fine, 10 days jail.
Justin Maxedward McNeal, 32, 41 Prince Charles Drive, on July 13, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Justin Lee Schied, 38, 4447 Rimrock Road, on July 15, $735 fine.
Caymen Beatriz Mejia Bahena, 21, 2915 Second Ave. S., on July 26, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Terryn Allen Spencer, 21, 1709 Sagebrush Road, on July 29, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Brooklyn Delanie Rosling, 24, 917 Lake Elmo Drive, on Aug. 5, $735 fine, one day jail.
Justice Court Convictions
Sean Anthony Krebs, on Dec. 3, 2018, $600 fine, one day jail.
Riley Kane Bearrobe, Billings, on April 25, $1,200 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Jesse David Saylor, on May 25, $5,000 fine, 90 days jail, 3rd offense.
Savahanna Leslie Wilkinson, 24, on May 31, $600 fine.
Andrew Nicholas Pedersen, 31, Billings, on June 6, $600 fine.
Leslie Edward Mignery, 45, Helena, on June 7, $5,000 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.
