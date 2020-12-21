 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUIs

DUIs

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Municipal Court Convictions

Margaret Kathryn Walsh, 33, Livingston, on Dec. 11, 2019, $735 fine.

Dustin Thomas Kelm, 28, 1536 Rockets Way, No. 1, on Feb. 20, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Alden Lee Jordan Jr., 39, 1134 Nutter Blvd., on March 4, $735 fine.

Brian Curtis Wellknown, 33, Hardin, on April 24, $735 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Jennifer Laine Johnson, 58, 803 Yellowstone Ave., on May 14, $735 fine, one day jail.

Keith Duane Campbell, 51, 108 Ave. C, on July 2, $1,085 fine, 10 days jail.

Justin Maxedward McNeal, 32, 41 Prince Charles Drive, on July 13, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Justin Lee Schied, 38, 4447 Rimrock Road, on July 15, $735 fine.

Caymen Beatriz Mejia Bahena, 21, 2915 Second Ave. S., on July 26, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Terryn Allen Spencer, 21, 1709 Sagebrush Road, on July 29, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Brooklyn Delanie Rosling, 24, 917 Lake Elmo Drive, on Aug. 5, $735 fine, one day jail.

Justice Court Convictions

Sean Anthony Krebs, on Dec. 3, 2018, $600 fine, one day jail.

Riley Kane Bearrobe, Billings, on April 25, $1,200 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Jesse David Saylor, on May 25, $5,000 fine, 90 days jail, 3rd offense.

Savahanna Leslie Wilkinson, 24, on May 31, $600 fine.

Andrew Nicholas Pedersen, 31, Billings, on June 6, $600 fine.

Leslie Edward Mignery, 45, Helena, on June 7, $5,000 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News