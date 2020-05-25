The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Eddie Bargar, 51, Billings, on Aug. 20, 2019, $800 fine, one day house arrest.
Darian Robert Fox, on Jan. 12, $600 fine.
Municipal Court Convictions
Ann Michelle Slunaker, 40, 419 Glen Drive, on Sept. 17, 2016, $735 fine, one day jail.
Joseph Samuel Scott, 33, 816 Miles Ave., on May 21, 2018, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Bijette Lynn Mulkey, 36, 2011 Yellowstone Ave., on Oct. 22, 2018, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Lauren Anne Thompson, 40, 3011 Boulder Ave., No. 12, on Nov. 6, 2018, $1,085 fine, 30 days jail.
Oliver Dewayne Cost, 22, Pryor, on Feb. 12, 2019, $685 fine, one day jail.
Martha Terraciano McDowell, 59, 640 Poly Drive, on Oct. 7, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Esteban Manriquez, 35, 92 Antelope Trail, Apt. A, on March 14, 2019, $2,585 fine, 3rd offense.
Brandi Arianna Johnson, 34, 1470 Sourdough Lane, No. 2, on Aug. 4, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Cory Ray Richardson, 32, 421 Everrerre Drive, on Sept. 13, 2019, $1,285 fine.
Milton Bernard Bianas Jr., 26, Hardin, on Oct. 6, 2019, $685 fine.
Morgan Emily Johnson, 21, 822 Lake Elmo Drive, on Oct. 13, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Ryan Jeffrey Mark McGarvey, 22, 707 Nottingham Circle, on Oct. 13, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Christopher Michael Johnson, 41, 1420 Colorado St., on Oct. 17, 2019, $685 fine.
Tabitha Jadonna Isaacs, 32, 4225 Pine Hills Road, on Nov. 4, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Kennedy L. Brown, 19, 4319 Jackrabbit Drive, on Dec. 13, 2019.
Robert Willard Donaldson, 71, 3053 Forsythia Blvd, on Dec. 13, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Naomi Varilek, 39, 2641 Bridger Drive, on Dec. 15, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Curtis Wayne Wheeler, 30, 811 17th St. W., on Dec. 18, 2019, $735 fine, one day jail.
Andrew David Morrison, 35, 5337 Golden Hollow Road, on Dec. 27, 2019, $1,285 fine, 2nd offense.
Sarah Nicole Brooks, 39, 337, Miles Ave., on Dec. 28, 2019, $685 fine.
Jacob Dean Williams, 44, 941 Howard Ave., on Jan. 7, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Jerrod Wayne Anttila, 37, Laurel, on Jan. 17, $685 fine, one day jail.
Raheem J. Redstar, 23, 1948 Lewis Ave., on Jan. 24, $735 fine, one day jail.
Laurie Beth Harris, 37, 129½ Custer Ave., on March 24, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Ginny Lyn Myers, 18, 1334 St. Johns Ave., on April 16, $1,285 fine, two days jail.
Steen Dale Trujillo, 35, 1016 22nd St. W., on May 1, $685 fine, one day jail.
Brandon Gene Swanson, 27, 8 Almadin Lane, on May 4, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Travis James Walla, 223 S. 27th St., No. 18, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!