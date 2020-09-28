The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Municipal Court Convictions
James Larry Petersen, 24, 1836 Venus Circle, on Nov. 30, 2016, $1,085 fine, seven days jail.
Channis Jace Whiteman, 33, 1225 Lake Elmo Drive, on July 24, 2019, $485 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Mathew D. Wangsness, 25, 3930 Victory Circle, No. 11, on Dc. 5, 2019, $735 fine.
Darrien Christian Snow, 19, 2940 Cline Road, on Dec. 28, 2019, $735 fine, five days jail.
Heather Scarlett, 25, 4631 Murphy Ave., on Jan. 12, $735 fine.
Lyndsi Rae Huck, 36, 2615 Eighth Ave. N., No. 14, on Jan. 29, $85 fine, two days jail.
Herardo Venegas, 30, 218 N. 18th St., on Jan. 30, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Gerald Ellis Stewart, 58, Crow Agency, on March 7, $735 fine, one day jail.
Cynthia Ann Rickford, 28, Shepherd, on March 13, $735 fine, one day jail.
Emily Lynn Herrera, 26, 1660 Country Manor Blvd., No. 215B, on April 4, $1,285 fine seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Tanner Dale Williams, 23, 1737 Province Lane, on May 6, $735 fine.
Justice Court Convictions
Kassidi Ann Demars, on Jan. 24, 2020, $1,000 fine, six days jail.
