DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Municipal Court Convictions

James Larry Petersen, 24, 1836 Venus Circle, on Nov. 30, 2016, $1,085 fine, seven days jail.

Channis Jace Whiteman, 33, 1225 Lake Elmo Drive, on July 24, 2019, $485 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Mathew D. Wangsness, 25, 3930 Victory Circle, No. 11, on Dc. 5, 2019, $735 fine.

Darrien Christian Snow, 19, 2940 Cline Road, on Dec. 28, 2019, $735 fine, five days jail.

Heather Scarlett, 25, 4631 Murphy Ave., on Jan. 12, $735 fine.

Lyndsi Rae Huck, 36, 2615 Eighth Ave. N., No. 14, on Jan. 29, $85 fine, two days jail.

Herardo Venegas, 30, 218 N. 18th St., on Jan. 30, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Gerald Ellis Stewart, 58, Crow Agency, on March 7, $735 fine, one day jail.

Cynthia Ann Rickford, 28, Shepherd, on March 13, $735 fine, one day jail.

Emily Lynn Herrera, 26, 1660 Country Manor Blvd., No. 215B, on April 4, $1,285 fine seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Tanner Dale Williams, 23, 1737 Province Lane, on May 6, $735 fine.

Justice Court Convictions

Kassidi Ann Demars, on Jan. 24, 2020, $1,000 fine, six days jail.

