The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Ward Lionel Dillman, on Dec. 15, 2019, $500 fine, one day jail.
Emmy Jean Adkins, on June 11, 2019, $2,400 fine, 14 days jail, 2nd offense.
Municipal Court Convictions
Nikki Jo Nielsen, 36, 2709 Poly Drive, on May 16, 2017, $735 fine.
David Cody Wilson, 27, 432 Lordwith Drive, No. 4, on July 11, 2019, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Kendra Tome Clarkson, 27, 740 Oasis Drive, on July 28, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Martha Terraciano McDowell, 59, 640 Poly Drive, on Oct. 7, 2019, $1085 fine, two days jail.
Ian Charles Turner, 21, Maple Valley, Wash., on Oct. 19, 2019, $735 fine.
Gary F. Brezany, 38, 30 34th St. W., No. 301, on Nov. 2, 2019, $735 fine.
Pamela A. Foster, 34, 3040 Central Ave., No. A304, on Nov. 2, 2019.
Judith M. Steiner, 70, 591 Republic Ave., on Nov. 2, 2019, $735 fine.
Molly Marie Rohloff, 41, 5814 Central Ave., on Nov. 14, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Claire Austin Hutchinson, 27, 715 Bender Road, on Nov. 15, 2019, $735 fine.
John Paul Dauenhauer, 29, 3837 Ave. C, on Nov. 25, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Daniel Alverez Rodriguez, 40, 37 Washington St., No. 33, on Nov. 25, 2019, $735 fine.
Edward J. Shortman, 33, 309½ Burlington Ave., on Feb. 5, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Leigh Anne Lundvall, 42, 520 Killarney St., on Feb. 10, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Mark Robert Erickson, 33, Forsyth, on Feb. 14, $685 fine.
