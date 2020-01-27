The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Michael Albert Schmidt, on Aug. 31, 2019, $800 fine.
Payton Kay Konen, on Sept. 21, 2019, $1,200 fine, two days jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Jonathan Alan Bough, 33, 425 Glee Place, on Oct. 19, 2019, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail.
Kevin J. Whiteplume, 26, 1203 Lake Elmo Drive, No. E119, on Dec. 19, 2019, $1,285 fine, two days jail.