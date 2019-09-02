The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Spencer Cantrell, on Sept. 28, 2018, $600 fine, four days jail.
Kristopher Adrian Willyard, 23, Billings, on Jan. 27, $600 fine.
Quaid Daniel Russell, 21, on Feb. 3, $800 fine.
Colt James Hillard, 30, Billings, on March 2, $1,200 fine, seven days jail, $1,200 fine, 2nd offense.
Matthew Clarence Campbell, 49, Billings, on March 17, $600 fine, one day jail.
Aja Lee McCollough, 31, Billings, on Aug. 2, $5,000 fine, 90 days jail, 3rd offense.
Tylynn Amber Takestheknife, on Aug. 20, $800 fine, five days jail.