The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Bryan James Nutting, 25, Huntley, on April 23, 2019, $600 fine, 30 days jail.
Sean Anthony White, on Oct. 15, 2019, $600 fine.
Abigail K. Korell, 22, Melstone, on Nov. 10, 2019, $600 fine, one day jail.
Anna Kjerstine Olsen, Huntley, on Nov. 28, 2019, $800 fine.
Nikki Larissa Bell, 32, Billings, on Dec. 13, 2019, $800 fine, one day jail.
Matthew Ray Delgadillo, 20, Billings, on Feb. 24, $1,200 fine, five days jail.