The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Drew Michael Wagner, on Feb. 27, 2019, $2,500 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Amber Lynn Ellinghouse, 44, 5555 Rustic Ave., on Dec. 19, 2019, $800 fine.

Erik Alan Anderson, 33, Roscoe, on Dec. 25, 2019, $600 fine.

Chad Scott Siemion, on Jan. 1, $1,000 fine, two days jail.

Kye Lin Obsidian Dooley, Billings, on Jan. 4, $600 fine.

William Clinton Blue, 30, Billings, on Jan. 20, $800 fine, one day jail.

