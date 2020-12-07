 Skip to main content
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Municipal Court Convictions

Christopher Tyler Shull, 21, 3116 Boulder Ave., No. 7, on July 25, $735 fine.

Penni Renae Koch, 53, 322 Prospectors Lane, on July 29, $735 fine.

Justice Court Convictions

Kody Michael Miller, Billings, on June 20, $1,200 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Jerry Calhoun Isaacson, 41, Missoula, on July 16, $1,000 fine, two days jail.

Jaelyn Breand Perry, on Aug. 5, $600 fine, one day jail.

Brandon Christopher Mosley, on Sept. 27, $800 fine, eight days jail.

Christine Lambert Rodacker, 52, Billings, on Oct. 31, $600 fine, one day jail.

Daniel Lee Schwartz, 47, Billings, on Nov. 18, $800 fine, 30 days jail.

