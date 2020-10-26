The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Municipal Court Convictions
Christopher Boyd Miller, 37, 1844 Dogwood Drive, on Oct. 30, 2018, $685 fine.
Wyatt John Devera, 21, 1661 Country Manor Blvd., on Aug. 14, 2019, $685 fine, one day jail.
Marty Todd Phillips, 51, 2002 Woody Drive, on Oct. 5, 2019, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Albert Stanely Medlinsky, 29, 6161 Miles Ave., on Nov. 19, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Jon Jay Wilson, 60, 1508 Wicks Lane, on Feb. 12, $85 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Joseph Albert Gruel, 25, 501 Glee Place, on Feb. 21, $685 fine, one day jail.
Samantha Jordan Brun, 27, 1968 Lake Hills Drive, on March 16, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Sierra Bernhard, 22, 211 N. 34th St., No. 12, on April 4, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Cambria Shea Baa, 34, 2122 Custer Ave., on April 9, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Cody Kyle Oldcrow, 22, Crow Agency, on April 16, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Christopher Michael Johnson, 34, 318 31st St., on April 29, $85 fine.
Bulmaro Harnandez, 47, 215 Calhoun Lane, on May 2, $735 fine, one day jail.
Kelly Francis, 46, 1312 Paul Revere St., on May 26, $1,085 fine, one day jail.
Vanessa Rose Austin, 38, 1351 Watson Peak Road, on May 23, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Preston Michael Webster, 50, 224 N. 23rd St., No. 2, on May 29, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Wyatt John Devera, 22, 1661 Country Manor Blvd., on June 10, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Brittne L. Burrington, 46, 2322 Wyoming Ave., on July 27, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Justice Court Convictions
Jude Dwight Armijo, on Oct. 5, 2017, $1,200 fine, 123 days jail.
Randy R. Hofer, 21, Billings, on Jan. 12, $600 fine.
Michael John Newton, on Feb. 17, $2,500 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.
Kenneth Alan Weigum, Billings, on March 29, $5,000 fine, 90 days jail, 3rd offense.
Nathaniel James Murphy, 20, Billings, on June 7, $800 fine, one day jail.
Bradley John Robert Davenport, 27, Billings, on Aug. 23, $700 fine, four days jail.
