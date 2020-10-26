 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUIs

DUIs

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Municipal Court Convictions

Christopher Boyd Miller, 37, 1844 Dogwood Drive, on Oct. 30, 2018, $685 fine.

Wyatt John Devera, 21, 1661 Country Manor Blvd., on Aug. 14, 2019, $685 fine, one day jail.

Marty Todd Phillips, 51, 2002 Woody Drive, on Oct. 5, 2019, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Albert Stanely Medlinsky, 29, 6161 Miles Ave., on Nov. 19, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Jon Jay Wilson, 60, 1508 Wicks Lane, on Feb. 12, $85 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Joseph Albert Gruel, 25, 501 Glee Place, on Feb. 21, $685 fine, one day jail.

Samantha Jordan Brun, 27, 1968 Lake Hills Drive, on March 16, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Sierra Bernhard, 22, 211 N. 34th St., No. 12, on April 4, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Cambria Shea Baa, 34, 2122 Custer Ave., on April 9, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Cody Kyle Oldcrow, 22, Crow Agency, on April 16, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Christopher Michael Johnson, 34, 318 31st St., on April 29, $85 fine.

Bulmaro Harnandez, 47, 215 Calhoun Lane, on May 2, $735 fine, one day jail.

Kelly Francis, 46, 1312 Paul Revere St., on May 26, $1,085 fine, one day jail.

Vanessa Rose Austin, 38, 1351 Watson Peak Road, on May 23, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Preston Michael Webster, 50, 224 N. 23rd St., No. 2, on May 29, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Wyatt John Devera, 22, 1661 Country Manor Blvd., on June 10, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Brittne L. Burrington, 46, 2322 Wyoming Ave., on July 27, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Justice Court Convictions

Jude Dwight Armijo, on Oct. 5, 2017, $1,200 fine, 123 days jail.

Randy R. Hofer, 21, Billings, on Jan. 12, $600 fine.

Michael John Newton, on Feb. 17, $2,500 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.

Kenneth Alan Weigum, Billings, on March 29, $5,000 fine, 90 days jail, 3rd offense.

Nathaniel James Murphy, 20, Billings, on June 7, $800 fine, one day jail.

Bradley John Robert Davenport, 27, Billings, on Aug. 23, $700 fine, four days jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News