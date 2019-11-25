The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Luke Lea Wildung, 29, Stanford, on Feb. 15, $1,200 fine, 2nd offense.
Cody Howard Wipf, on April 18, $600 fine.
Nathan Patrick Spang, on June 3, $600 fine, three days jail.
Michael Ray Lufborough, on July 28, $3,000 fine, 118 days jail, 2nd offense.
Municipal Court Convictions
Ashlynn Shanae Johnson, 26, 2615 Copper Blvd., on Nov. 22, 2018, two days jail.
Jay C. Kelsey, 53, Ely, on May 26, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Dylan Levi Albertson, 29, 115 S. 35th St., on June 1, $1,085 fine, one day jail.
Chad Hope Dolan, 47, Billings, on July 11, $1,085 fine, one day jail.