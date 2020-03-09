DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Wallace Eugene Miles, 65, Billings, on Oct. 8, 2019, $800 fine, 15 days jail.

Nicole Faye Shoff, 29, Columbus, on Oct. 10, 2019, $1,000 fine, two days jail.

Merewyn J. Cameron, Bridger, on Feb. 15, $1,000 fine, two days jail.

Municipal Court Convictions

Mandy Kay Murnion, 28, Laurel, on March 16, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail.

Kyle Gene Bends, 39, Busby, on May 24, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Justin Montez Robinson, 31, 219 Terry Ave., on June 2, 2019, $735 fine, one day jail.

Jordan Matthew Polesky, 21, Joliet, on Aug. 2, 2019, $735 fine.

Virgil James Awbery, 34, 3602 McDougall Drive, on Oct. 1, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Nkikolas G. Gluck, 42, 1660 Country Manor Blvd., No. 303B, on Nov. 6, 2019, $2,585 fine, four days jail, 2nd offense.

Michael A. Schuster, 31, 1515 Governors Blvd., on Dec. 1, 2019, $735 fine.

Jessica Caye Johnson, 28, 217 S. 29th St., on Feb. 9, $1,285 fine, seven days jail.

