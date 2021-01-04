The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Anastasia Marie Lemasters, 32, on Feb. 17, $600 fine, one day jail.
Raymie Jose Barela, on July 17, $600 fine.
Municipal Court Convictions
Michelle Larae Bartels, 51, on Oct. 20, 1105 O’Malley Drive, $685 fine, one day jail.
Daniel Riley Becker, 25, on Nov. 26, 3285 San Marino Drive, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Richard A Crow, 32, on June 25, Pryor, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Jader Joseph Moller, 22, on July 17, 3130 McBride St., $1,085 fine, two days jail.