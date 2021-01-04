 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUIs

DUIs

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Anastasia Marie Lemasters, 32, on Feb. 17, $600 fine, one day jail.

Raymie Jose Barela, on July 17, $600 fine.

Municipal Court Convictions

Michelle Larae Bartels, 51, on Oct. 20, 1105 O’Malley Drive, $685 fine, one day jail.

Daniel Riley Becker, 25, on Nov. 26, 3285 San Marino Drive, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Richard A Crow, 32, on June 25, Pryor, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Jader Joseph Moller, 22, on July 17, 3130 McBride St., $1,085 fine, two days jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News