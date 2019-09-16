{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Phillip Ross Thompson, 22, Laurel, on April 30, $600 fine.

Haily A. Bergstad, 23, Billings, on June 28, $800 fine.

Autumn Clara Lee Fish, 20, Roundup, on July 28, $800 fine.

Municipal Court Convictions

Krista Marie Goldsmith, 27, 1109 Yellowstone Ave., on May 13, $1,285 fine, two days jail.

Crystal Lynn Garrick, 33, 2125 12th St. W., on Aug. 4, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

