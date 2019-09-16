The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Phillip Ross Thompson, 22, Laurel, on April 30, $600 fine.
Haily A. Bergstad, 23, Billings, on June 28, $800 fine.
Autumn Clara Lee Fish, 20, Roundup, on July 28, $800 fine.
Municipal Court Convictions
Krista Marie Goldsmith, 27, 1109 Yellowstone Ave., on May 13, $1,285 fine, two days jail.
Crystal Lynn Garrick, 33, 2125 12th St. W., on Aug. 4, $1,085 fine, two days jail.