The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Jason Richard Jesse Covington, 23, Billings, on Jan. 16, 2019, $1,000 fine, four days jail.
Juan Garcia-Trejo, 33, Garland, Texas, on Jan. 13, $1,000 fine, two days jail.
Jade Marie Cruse, on Feb. 7, $500 fine.
Donal Lee Gomez, 23, Billings, on Feb. 23, $800 fine, one day jail.
Jeffrey W. Miller, on March 14, $1,000 fine, two days jail.
Damon Caine Ratcliff, 43, Billings, on April 3, $800 fine.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!