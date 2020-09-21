 Skip to main content
DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Jason Richard Jesse Covington, 23, Billings, on Jan. 16, 2019, $1,000 fine, four days jail.

Juan Garcia-Trejo, 33, Garland, Texas, on Jan. 13, $1,000 fine, two days jail.

Jade Marie Cruse, on Feb. 7, $500 fine.

Donal Lee Gomez, 23, Billings, on Feb. 23, $800 fine, one day jail.

Jeffrey W. Miller, on March 14, $1,000 fine, two days jail.

Damon Caine Ratcliff, 43, Billings, on April 3, $800 fine.

