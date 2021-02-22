 Skip to main content
The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Colter Duane Beeler, 27, Laurel, $1085 fine, one day jail.

Steven Allen Juliff Dunn Jr., 35, Shepherd, $3085 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.

Austin Delano Foster, 24, Lockwood, $875 fine, two days jail.

Christ Dennis Hjorth, 33, Shepherd, $685 fine.

Deborah Rae Rasmussen, 39, Billings, $885 fine, one day jail. 

Municipal Court Convictions

Jazmine Rene Foster-Shaw, 21, on July 12, 2020, 127 Wyoming Ave., $685 fine, 30 days jail.

Jazlyn Andy Geboe, 20, one Jan. 9, 146 Elsie Cir, $735 fine, one day jail.

Beau S. Lafurge, 19, on August 9, 2020, $735 fine, one day jail.

Isaiah Michael Sanchez, 19, on August 30, 2020, 4140 Buchanan Ave., $735 fine.

