The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Colter Duane Beeler, 27, Laurel, $1085 fine, one day jail.
Steven Allen Juliff Dunn Jr., 35, Shepherd, $3085 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.
Austin Delano Foster, 24, Lockwood, $875 fine, two days jail.
Christ Dennis Hjorth, 33, Shepherd, $685 fine.
Deborah Rae Rasmussen, 39, Billings, $885 fine, one day jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Jazmine Rene Foster-Shaw, 21, on July 12, 2020, 127 Wyoming Ave., $685 fine, 30 days jail.
Jazlyn Andy Geboe, 20, one Jan. 9, 146 Elsie Cir, $735 fine, one day jail.
Beau S. Lafurge, 19, on August 9, 2020, $735 fine, one day jail.
Isaiah Michael Sanchez, 19, on August 30, 2020, 4140 Buchanan Ave., $735 fine.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!