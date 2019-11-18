The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Bradley James Mitroff, on June 2, 2018, $1,000 fine, 2nd offense.
Levi Morton Tigner, 43, Worden, on May 5, $1,200 fine, 10 days jail, 2nd offense.
John David Vigesaa, 53, on May 15, $1,600 fine, 20 days jail, 2nd offense.
Maria Rose Bullchief, 33, Pryor, on May 26, $800 fine, one day jail, 2nd offense.
John Robert Maldonado Fisher, 48, on May 31, $600 fine, 121 days jail.
Walter Michael Lober, 50, Shepherd, on June 1, $600 fine.
Justin Maxedward McNeal, 31, 307 S. Billings Blvd., on June 27, $800 fine, one day jail.
Rhett Thomas Kastelitz, on July 5, $800 fine.
Nevaeh Ralee Lynch, 18, on July 13, $800 fine, one day jail.
Elizabeth Rose Flynn, 27, Billings, on Sept. 13, $600 fine.
Municipal Court Convictions
Cody Jacob Morrison, 21, 44 Pecan Lane, on Jan. 14, $735 fine.
Cameron Dante Evans, 24, Laurel, on March 3, $685 fine, one day jail.
Richard Lee Fox, 34, 2708 Howard Ave., on April 12, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Joshua Clayton Dyer, 44, 4944 Danford Drive, No. 4, on May 24, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Ashley Dawn Wilken, 31, 4112 Stone St., on May 30, $735 fine, one day jail.
Melissa L. Adams, 48, 339 Sioux Lane, No. 3, on June 12, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Sara Collen Laracque, 39, 5112 Mullowney Lane, No. 30, on July 25, $685 fine.
Kyle Donnie Melby, 24, Laurel, on July 30, $1,285 fine seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Sandra Sondoval Reidy, 59, 15 Willow Bend Drive, on Nov. 3, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.