 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUIs

DUIs

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Jeff William Ciampaglio, 51, Billings, $885 fine, 180 days jail.

Gordon Clark Boese, 52, Billings, $1,585 fine, 30 days jail.

Scott Mathew Harrison, 18, Butte, $885 fine, 10 days jail.

Nathan Paul Lucas, 47, Billings, $2085 fine, 60 days jail.

Alexis Rhiannon Pryor, 21, Shepherd, $885 fine, four days jail.

Michael J. Zuck, 63, Laurel, $685 fine.

Municipal Court Convictions

Jens Douglas Rohrer, 28, on May 22, 2020, 910 Wolverines Way #16, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Melissa Lynn Woodward, 28, on August 8, 2020, 3050 Boulder Ave. 4, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Samuel Lisle Horn, 22, on Jan. 13, 2019, 146 Jackson St., $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Thomas Patrick Walsh, 26, on June 24, 2020, 1205 Bench Blvd., $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Emma Kathleen Vallejos, 40, on Jan. 8, 2020, 445 Laurie Lane #2, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Norberto Lopez, 61, on August 28, 2020, 2929 Miles Ave., $735 fine, one day jail.

Michelle Darci Krug, 39, on Sept. 19, 2020, 8455 Longmeadow Dr., $735 fine, six months jail.

Anthony Ricardo Deonier, 18, on Dec. 6, 2020, 4100 Stone Street, $735 fine, one day jail.

Shaun Cory Segmiller, 41, on Sept. 29, 2020, 371 Phylis Circle E, $2,585 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.

Noel D. Hoklin, 66, on March 14, 2020, 5018 Cheyenne Trl, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Ethan Dane Clark, 20, on Dec. 20, 2020, 2910 Stanford Dr., $735 fine, one day jail.

Mason Seymour, 18, on Sept. 25, 2020, 804 W. Maryland Ln., $735 fine, one day jail.

Lariesha Laci Hagel, 35, on May 22, 2020, 4051 Orrel Dr., $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Jesse Lee Clark Rice, 28, on Dec. 13, 2020, 610 N. 23rd St., $735 fine, one day jail.

Alfredo Daniel Lopez-Meseguer, 25, on Sept. 8, 2019, Ballentine, one day jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News