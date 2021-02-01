The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Jeff William Ciampaglio, 51, Billings, $885 fine, 180 days jail.
Gordon Clark Boese, 52, Billings, $1,585 fine, 30 days jail.
Scott Mathew Harrison, 18, Butte, $885 fine, 10 days jail.
Nathan Paul Lucas, 47, Billings, $2085 fine, 60 days jail.
Alexis Rhiannon Pryor, 21, Shepherd, $885 fine, four days jail.
Michael J. Zuck, 63, Laurel, $685 fine.
Municipal Court Convictions
Jens Douglas Rohrer, 28, on May 22, 2020, 910 Wolverines Way #16, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Melissa Lynn Woodward, 28, on August 8, 2020, 3050 Boulder Ave. 4, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Samuel Lisle Horn, 22, on Jan. 13, 2019, 146 Jackson St., $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Thomas Patrick Walsh, 26, on June 24, 2020, 1205 Bench Blvd., $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Emma Kathleen Vallejos, 40, on Jan. 8, 2020, 445 Laurie Lane #2, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Norberto Lopez, 61, on August 28, 2020, 2929 Miles Ave., $735 fine, one day jail.
Michelle Darci Krug, 39, on Sept. 19, 2020, 8455 Longmeadow Dr., $735 fine, six months jail.
Anthony Ricardo Deonier, 18, on Dec. 6, 2020, 4100 Stone Street, $735 fine, one day jail.
Shaun Cory Segmiller, 41, on Sept. 29, 2020, 371 Phylis Circle E, $2,585 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.
Noel D. Hoklin, 66, on March 14, 2020, 5018 Cheyenne Trl, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Ethan Dane Clark, 20, on Dec. 20, 2020, 2910 Stanford Dr., $735 fine, one day jail.
Mason Seymour, 18, on Sept. 25, 2020, 804 W. Maryland Ln., $735 fine, one day jail.
Lariesha Laci Hagel, 35, on May 22, 2020, 4051 Orrel Dr., $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Jesse Lee Clark Rice, 28, on Dec. 13, 2020, 610 N. 23rd St., $735 fine, one day jail.
Alfredo Daniel Lopez-Meseguer, 25, on Sept. 8, 2019, Ballentine, one day jail.