The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Enrique Franco Aguirre, 43, Billings, on Nov. 29, 2019, $800 fine, one day jail.
Perry Ross Fisher, on Feb. 22, $600 fine.
Eva Christine Jones, on June 6, $800 fine, 10 hours community service.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!