The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Bowen J. Leuenberger, on Aug. 31, 2019, $2,500 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.
Thomas Alan Corbin, on Dec. 19, 2019, $600 fine.
Dane William Martinson, 60, Billings, on Jan. 11, $800 fine, 1 day jail.
Clarence Anthony Pippin, on Jan. 18, $1,000 fine, two days jail.
Aubrey Jean Edge, 37, 545 Greenwood Ave., on Feb. 3, $800 fine.
Municipal Court Convictions
Cristobal Sanchez Jr., 26, Pryor, on May 29, 2018, $735 fine, two days jail.
Jolyn Rose Prettyman, 31, 313½ S. 28th St., on Aug. 31, 2018, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Jacob Michael Laroque, 28, 4126 State Ave., on Aug. 5, 2018, one day jail.
David W. Wagner, 30, 3304 Winchell Lane, on May 27, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Jacqueline K. Threefingers, 22, 2203 Third Ave. N., on Oct. 30, 2019, $685 fine, one day jail.
Michael Ray Homme, 59, 277 Sphinx Place, on Nov. 12, 2019, $685 fine.
Zen Jacob Kveseth, 29, 1331 N. Church St., on Nov. 18, 2019, $685 fine.
Jacob Michael Laroque, 29, 4126 State Ave., on Nov. 22, 2019, 41,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Jacob J. Brisbo, 43, 710 Lake Elmo Road, on Jan. 31, 2020, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Zachary Jihuan Jones, 31, 922 Yellowstone River Road, No. G7, on Dec. 27, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Michael Norman Amundson, 34, 438 Kuhlman Drive, on March 16, 41,285 fine, two days jail.
Winters Plainbull, 24, 1203 Lake Elmo Drive, No. 103A, on May 27, $735 fine, one day jail.
Felicia Dawn Santiago, 37, 2216 Alderson Ave., on Jan. 17, 2020, $735 fine.
Taylor Daniel Bailey, 21, 4403 Jayhawks Way, No. 8, on Feb. 20, $735 fine.
