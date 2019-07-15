The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Destiny Lachelle Nilsen, 25, 5112 Laurel Road, No. 13, on Nov. 29, 2018, $800 fine, seven days jail.
Norveda Agnes Pretty On Top, on Dec. 22, 2018, $1,200 fine, two days jail.
Virginia Marieantoinette Trent, on Feb. 10, $600 fine.
Cecile Maria Realbird, 37, on May 26, $5,000 fine, 45 days jail, 3rd offense.
Municipal Court Convictions
Frank Joseph Hartman, 37, 921 23rd St., No. 5, on March 4, 2018, $385 fine.
Cami L. Mellito, 938 Custer Ave., on Nov. 11, 2018, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Hunter Allen Wood, 23, 638 Miles Ave., No. 2, on June 15, $1,085 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.