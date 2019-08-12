The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
David Wayne Reichenbach, 64, Billings, on Dec. 19, 2018, $1,200 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense
Simpson Clark Little Light, 36, Billings, on March 16, $2,500 fine, 86 days jail, 3rd offense.
Noah Cree Bigback, 22, on May 17, $800 fine, 60 days jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Logan Jason Wilcox, 22, 2009 11th Ave. N., on Aug. 8, 2018, $735 fine, one day jail.
Devonte K. Woods, 20, 220 13th St. W., on Feb. 8, $735 fine.
Darwin Josue Franco-Gonzalez, 27, 129 Washington St., No. C, on Feb. 24, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Bryce William Chapel, 30, 1165 Capricorn Place, on March 14, $685 fine.
David William Starr, 45, 219 Foster Lane, on March 27, $1,085 fine, one day jail.
Geneva Langley Copeland, 24, 1607 17th St. W., No. 434, $685 fine.
Malachi Rel Riggs, 25, 4503 Morgan Ave., on April 21, $735 fine.