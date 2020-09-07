The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Municipal Court Convictions
Corey Michael Lebrun, 38, 6821 Skycrest Drive, on May 24, $735 fine.
Justice Court Convictions
Daniel S. Gonzalez, on Nov. 25, 2018, $5,000 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.
Tyson Joseph Castro, 34, Billings, on Feb. 9, $3,000 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.
Brandon David Coversup, Billings, on June 18, $600 fine, one day jail.
Cody James Limberhand, 24, Broadview, on July 2, 2019, $1,600 fine, 30 days jail, 2nd offense.
Sarah Jeanne Tappe, Billings, on Aug. 5, $800 fine, one day jail.
