 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUIs

DUIs

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Municipal Court Convictions

Corey Michael Lebrun, 38, 6821 Skycrest Drive, on May 24, $735 fine.

Justice Court Convictions

Daniel S. Gonzalez, on Nov. 25, 2018, $5,000 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.

Tyson Joseph Castro, 34, Billings, on Feb. 9, $3,000 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.

Brandon David Coversup, Billings, on June 18, $600 fine, one day jail.

Cody James Limberhand, 24, Broadview, on July 2, 2019, $1,600 fine, 30 days jail, 2nd offense.

Sarah Jeanne Tappe, Billings, on Aug. 5, $800 fine, one day jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News