The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Dana Lee Olson, 34, Bozeman, on Nov. 22, 2018, $1,200 fine, five days jail, 2nd offense.

Michael Paul Herman, on Feb. 1, $2,500 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Logan Jess Earley, on April 20, $2,500 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Jeffrey Lynn Williams, on Oct. 9, $1,000 fine, five days jail.

