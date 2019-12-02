The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Dana Lee Olson, 34, Bozeman, on Nov. 22, 2018, $1,200 fine, five days jail, 2nd offense.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Michael Paul Herman, on Feb. 1, $2,500 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Logan Jess Earley, on April 20, $2,500 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Jeffrey Lynn Williams, on Oct. 9, $1,000 fine, five days jail.