The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Municipal Court Convictions
Aaron Joseph Flores, 23, 911 Ave. B, on March 10, 2019, $685 fine.
Bryttnee S. Gallagher, 28, 2435 Miles Ave., on May 15, $1,285 fine, five days jail, 2nd offense.
Sehna Jin Park, 37, 4230 Long Beach Way, No. 4, on May 16, $735 fine, one day jail.
David Todd Sutherland, 28, 4420 Ducks Way, on May 25, $1,085 fine, one day jail.
Keith James McIntire, 27, 2617 S. Bridger Drive, on June 4, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Kalen Ray Study, 28, 1818 Seventh St. W., No. 2, on June 14, $735 fine, one day jail.
Justin Bo Stratton, 34, Seattle, on June 19, $735 fine.
Adea Blackman Goselin, 51, 1764 Broadview Drive, on June 20, $735 fine.
James Tucker Tippets, 64, 6746 Hesper Road, on July 3, $1,285 fine, seven days jail.
Michael Robert Bogy, 33, 990 Solita Drive, on July 6, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Megan Marie Corriz, 32, 2108 Golden Blvd., on July 11, $735 fine.
Justice Court Convictions
Sarah Marie Zimmer, on March 6, $800 fine, one day jail.
Michelle Dawn Luce, 48, Billings, on May 3, $1,200 fine, eight days jail, 2nd offense.
Sulivan James Korin, on May 5, $250 fine.
David Phillip Fegel, on June 26, $600 fine.
Alaura Kaylyn Crane, on July 26, $1,200 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
