 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DUIs

DUIs

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Municipal Court Convictions

Aaron Joseph Flores, 23, 911 Ave. B, on March 10, 2019, $685 fine.

Bryttnee S. Gallagher, 28, 2435 Miles Ave., on May 15, $1,285 fine, five days jail, 2nd offense.

Sehna Jin Park, 37, 4230 Long Beach Way, No. 4, on May 16, $735 fine, one day jail.

David Todd Sutherland, 28, 4420 Ducks Way, on May 25, $1,085 fine, one day jail.

Keith James McIntire, 27, 2617 S. Bridger Drive, on June 4, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

Kalen Ray Study, 28, 1818 Seventh St. W., No. 2, on June 14, $735 fine, one day jail.

Justin Bo Stratton, 34, Seattle, on June 19, $735 fine.

Adea Blackman Goselin, 51, 1764 Broadview Drive, on June 20, $735 fine.

James Tucker Tippets, 64, 6746 Hesper Road, on July 3, $1,285 fine, seven days jail.

Michael Robert Bogy, 33, 990 Solita Drive, on July 6, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.

Megan Marie Corriz, 32, 2108 Golden Blvd., on July 11, $735 fine.

Justice Court Convictions

Sarah Marie Zimmer, on March 6, $800 fine, one day jail.

Michelle Dawn Luce, 48, Billings, on May 3, $1,200 fine, eight days jail, 2nd offense.

Sulivan James Korin, on May 5, $250 fine.

David Phillip Fegel, on June 26, $600 fine.

Alaura Kaylyn Crane, on July 26, $1,200 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News