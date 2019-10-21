The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Heather Lee Olson, 41, Medford, Oregon, on April 19, 2015, $1,000 fine, 10 days jail.
Ryan Lee Hartup, Billings, on March 2, 2018, $1,000 fine, 30 days jail, 2nd offense.
Timothy Patrick Kennedy, 52, Laurel, on Feb. 8, $800 fine, one day jail.
Erik Samuel Buyse, Billings, on June 1, $1,000 fine.
Kari Lane Ruffatto, on July 4, $800 fine.