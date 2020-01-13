The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Frankie Levonna Brown Jr., on April 22, 2019, $1,200 fine, two days jail.
Joaquin Angel Recinos, 23, Billings, on July 5 2018, $2,500 fine, 45 days jail, 3rd offense.
Ashlee Renea Lennick, on Aug. 25, 2019, $3,000 fine, 10 days jail, 3rd offense.
Alex Louis Kosmicki, on Aug. 29, 2019, $1,085 fine, one day jail.
Hunter Floyd Brazelton, on Sept. 4, 2019, $4,000 fine, 90 days jail, 3rd offense.
Della Diane Nidiffer, Billings, on Dec. 11, 2019, $800 fine, three days jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Barbara J. Medicine Horse, 57, 5 Hartland St., on Sept. 5, 2018, $595 fine, seven days jail.
Calvin Trey Miller, 25, Hardin, on June 10, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Taylor Dean Boyer, 28, 380 Barry Drive, on March 26, 2019, $685 fine, one day jail.
Cassandra A. Resner, 24, 2319 Alderson Ave., on June 10, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Joshua David Warner, 31, 1610 Province Lane, on Sept. 13, 2019, $735 fine.
Mitchell Burton Kottke, 26, 4608 Lux Ave., on Oct. 4, 2019, $735 fine, one day jail.
Erik Michael Nesse, 34, 1045 Howard Ave., No. 3, on Oct. 15, 2019, $735 fine, one day jail.
Delbert C. Whiteclay, 41, Crow Agency, on Nov. 2, 2019, $1,285 fine, two days jail, 2nd offense.
Joseph J. Hill, 31, Hardin, on Dec. 13, 2019, $2,585 fine, 15 days jail.