The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Kaylee Lian Curtiss, Billings, on April 27, 2018, $800 fine, one day jail.

Kathan Devernon Johnson, on Nov. 26, 2019, $800 fine.

Adam Lee Davis, 42, Billings, on Jan. 6, $1,600 fine, 30 days jail, 2nd offense.

Lauren Dascanio, 28, Billings, on Jan. 11, $800 fine.

