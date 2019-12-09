{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Mikayla Joe Gopher, 19, Billings, on April 5, 2018, $800 fine.

Timothy Lee Evenson, 63, Billings, on March 8, $800 fine.

Eldon Gene Runs Through Jr., 33, 737 S. Billings Blvd., No. 36, on May 30, $800 fine, one day jail.

Taylor Wayne Burt, 26, Billings, on Sept. 15, $800 fine.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Robert Alvin Morning-Bromley III, 21, Lodge Grass, on Nov. 18, $1,200 fine, seven days jail.

Municipal Court Convictions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joshua D. Franciso, 27, 6132 Blue Creek Road, on April 26, $685 fine, one day jail.

Kyle A. Buck, 28, Wolf Point, on July 26, one day jail.

Kim Renee Neufeld, 63, 1027 Alderson Ave., on Nov. 17, $1085 fine, two days jail.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags