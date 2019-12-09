The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Mikayla Joe Gopher, 19, Billings, on April 5, 2018, $800 fine.
Timothy Lee Evenson, 63, Billings, on March 8, $800 fine.
Eldon Gene Runs Through Jr., 33, 737 S. Billings Blvd., No. 36, on May 30, $800 fine, one day jail.
Taylor Wayne Burt, 26, Billings, on Sept. 15, $800 fine.
You have free articles remaining.
Robert Alvin Morning-Bromley III, 21, Lodge Grass, on Nov. 18, $1,200 fine, seven days jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Joshua D. Franciso, 27, 6132 Blue Creek Road, on April 26, $685 fine, one day jail.
Kyle A. Buck, 28, Wolf Point, on July 26, one day jail.
Kim Renee Neufeld, 63, 1027 Alderson Ave., on Nov. 17, $1085 fine, two days jail.