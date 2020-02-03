The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Taylor Alex Wayne Overhuls, 25, Billings, on June 26, 2019, $3,000 fine, 30 days jail, 2nd offense.
Lachelle Lexie Ybarra, on Sept. 18, 2019, $800 fine, one day jail.
Carl Alan Monroy, 37, Pryor, on Sept. 28, 2019, $1,200 fine, 123 days jail.
Keelan Jace Hofferber, on Oct. 25, 2019, $600 fine, five days jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Tysen W. Jorgensen, 21, 6554 S. Frontage Road, on July 18, 2019, $735 fine.
Sonny Scott Swiatlowski, 30, Port Orange, Florida, on Sept. 13, 2019, $735 fine.
Tysen W. Jorgensen, 21, 6554 S. Frontage Road, on Oct. 11, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Tony James Baker, 23, 366 Windsor Circle S., on Nov. 30, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Roderick Charles Anagal, 48, 617 25th St., No. 3, on March 20, 2019, $1085 fine, one day jail.