The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Kayla Rose Shields Beauchman, on March 27, 2018.
Eric Daniel Cherry, 32, Laurel, on June 22, 2019, $600 fine.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Kayla Rose Shields Beauchman, on Aug. 29, 2019, $1,000 fine, 30 days jail.
Tauni Kaylee Werhonig, Park City, on Aug. 30, 219, $800 fine.
Michael Warren Evans, 37, Billings, on Aug. 31, 2019, $800 fine.
Rhonda Miller Sheehan, 60, Billings, on Oct. 10, 2019, $1,000 fine, two days jail.