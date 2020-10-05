The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Matthew Michael Metzger, on Nov. 3, 2019, $2,500 fine, 60 days jail, 3rd offense.
Lisa Wagner Potts, 51, Sand Springs, on Dec. 14, 2019, $800 fine, four days jail.
Tucker Cates Muckleroy, 31, Billings, on May 30, $600 fine, 40 hours community service.
Samuel Harley Sharp, Lavina, on April 7, $800 fine, 10 days jail.
Zachery Bradley Robinson, on June 6, $1,500 fine, 10 days jail, 2nd offense.
