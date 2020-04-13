The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Jared A. Friesz, 38, Billings, on Sept. 29, 2019, $1,200 fine, 10 days jail, 2nd offense.
Municipal Court Convictions
Ryan Edmond Gibson, 18, 1188 Patriot St., on Feb. 9, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, seven days jail.
Kyle Gene Bends, 39, Busby, on May 24, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Ryan Edmond Gibson, 19, 1188 Patriot St., on Aug. 3, 2019, $2,585 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
Lora Jean Scheibel, 56, 2224 Hwy. 87 E., No. 161, on Sept. 20, 2019, $735 fine.
Lawrence A. Edwards, 50, 4205 Laredo Place, on Oct. 12, 2019, $735.
Samantha E. Edwards, 34, 2543 Yellowstone Ave., on Nov. 3, 2019, $685 fine.
Kevin Patrick McCuin, 33, 2220 St. Johns Ave., No. B21, on Feb. 21, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Adam Lee Runningcrane, 34, Great Falls, on March 19, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
