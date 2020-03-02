The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Levi John Fousha, on Oct. 30, 2019, $4,000 fine, 90 days jail, 3rd offense.
Robert Neil Haslet, 20, Huntley, on Feb. 17, $600 fine, one day jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
You have free articles remaining.
Daniel Gus Stidham II, 38, 2916½ First Ave. N., on June 16, 2019, $735 fine, one day jail.
Kara M. McConnell, 36, 1525 Bench Blvd., No. 5, on Aug. 1, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail.
Stephanie M. Lefevre, 44, 2616 Otis Lane, on Oct. 11, 2019, $735 fine.
Andre Jesus Garza, 32, 337 Sioux Lane, No. 2, on Nov. 1, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Keiko Victoria Yamamoto, 32, 3141 Aviemore Court, on Jan. 20, two days jail.
Russell J. Cook, 28, 2131 Quanta Lane, on Jan. 25, $735 fine, one day jail.