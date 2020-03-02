DUIs

DUIs

{{featured_button_text}}

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Levi John Fousha, on Oct. 30, 2019, $4,000 fine, 90 days jail, 3rd offense.

Robert Neil Haslet, 20, Huntley, on Feb. 17, $600 fine, one day jail.

Municipal Court Convictions

Daniel Gus Stidham II, 38, 2916½ First Ave. N., on June 16, 2019, $735 fine, one day jail.

Kara M. McConnell, 36, 1525 Bench Blvd., No. 5, on Aug. 1, 2019, $1,285 fine, seven days jail.

Stephanie M. Lefevre, 44, 2616 Otis Lane, on Oct. 11, 2019, $735 fine.

Andre Jesus Garza, 32, 337 Sioux Lane, No. 2, on Nov. 1, 2019, $1,085 fine, two days jail.

Keiko Victoria Yamamoto, 32, 3141 Aviemore Court, on Jan. 20, two days jail.

Russell J. Cook, 28, 2131 Quanta Lane, on Jan. 25, $735 fine, one day jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

DUIs
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News