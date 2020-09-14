 Skip to main content
The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Municipal Court Convictions

Tyra Rayann Nelson, 29, 1009 N. 22nd St., on Feb. 6, $735 fine.

Sharon Wambolt Taylor, 58, 2611 Phyllis Lane, No. 55, on March 21, $85, one day jail.

Travis Gerard Caraveu, 51, 1624 Tiburon Lane, on Aug. 2, $735 fine, one day jail

Justice Court Convictions

Chase Cole Pereau Ten Bear, on Jan. 29, 2018, $2,500 fine, 45 days jail, 3rd offense.

Gareth S. West, on Jan. 22, $600 fine, one day jail.

Cy Julian McMurrey, on April 25, $800 fine, one day jail.

Christina Lee Crenshaw, on June 21, $1,000 fine, two days jail.

Julia Jean Lawrence, 58, 110 Sunlight Circle, on July 4, $1,000 fine, two days jail.

Kenneth Jordan Sheehan, 31, Billings, on July 11, $600 fine, one day jail.

John Frederick Shorter, on July 26, $600 fine, six days jail.

