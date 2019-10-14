The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Jesse D. Saylor, Billings, on May 29, $800 fine, one day jail.
Sarah Jean Lyman Cromwell, 30, Billings, on May 25, $800 fine.
Lori Hauck Bishop, 60, Columbus, on June 1, $3,000 fine, 45 days jail.
Messiah Thomas Martinez, 23, Billings, on June 2, $800 fine, one day jail.
Municipal Court Convictions
Hannah Leona Hugs, 27, Crow Agency, on May 17, 2018, $735 fine, one day jail.
Jose Francisco Maldonado-Jimenez, 37, 733 Winemiller Lane, on March 7, two days jail.
Jay C. Kelsey, 53, Ely, on May 26, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Kenna Jean Knick, 33, 3330 Ravalli Place, on Sept. 1, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Jacob Daniel Dart, 21, 4 Hartland St. N., on Sept. 19, $1,085 fine, one day jail.