The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
Michael H. Rosencrance, 48, Yakima, Wash., on March 25, $800 fine, one day jail.
Viann Marie Otterson, 56, on July 5, $600 fine.
Victoria Lynn Henry, 39, Huntley, on Aug. 10, $600 fine.
Clifford Edwards Jr., 55, Billings, on Aug. 26, $800 fine, one day jail.
Theresa Ann Chamberlain, Billings, on Oct. 15, $1,400 fine, six days jail, 2nd offense.
Municipal Court Convictions
Travis J. Bell, 25, 5411 Gene Sarazen Drive, on Nov. 7, 2016, $1,285 fine, two days jail.
Selene Ramirez, 19, 2141 Burnstead Drive, on Sept. 1, 2018, one day jail.
Delbert Tsosie, 26, 5112 Laurel Road, No. 9, on Jan. 7, $735 fine, one day jail.
Douglas R. Westlake, 51, 2412 Green Briar Drive, on April 13, $735 fine.
Lauren Alyse Favero, 28, 2718 Normal Ave., on May 10, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Michael James Johnerson, 28, 2002 Northridge Circle, on May 19, $1,285 fine, seven days jail.
Nicholas Federico Canales, 29, 3330 Ravalli place, on June 24, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, second offense.
Justin Duran Rockabove, 23, 4334 Stone St., on July 6, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, second offense.
Janielle Jacobson, 31, 12 Cavalier St., on July 26, $735 fine.
Curtis E. Badbear, 48, 2436 Teton Ave., on July 28, $735 fine, one day jail.
Ashley N. Watson, 27, 910 10th St. W., No. 203, on July 30, $2,585 fine, 15 days jail.
Kyle Cameron Shick, 20, 1344 Hawthorne Lane, on Abu. 3, $685 fine, one day jail.
Justin Peter Wipf, 22, Shepherd, on Aug. 8, $735 fine.
Dustin Allan Gonzales, 32, 1041 25th St., on Oct. 7, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.