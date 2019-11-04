The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:
Justice Court Convictions
John Frederick Kortright, 69, Billings, on Jan. 20, $800 fine.
Joseph Andrew Lowther, 54, Laurel, on May 24, $2,500 fine, 30 days jail, 3rd offense.
William Joey Gutierrez, 27, Pryor, on June 24, $800 fine.
Municipal Court Convictions
Dustin Bryan Auerbach, 37, 5918 South Frontage Road, No. 2, on Feb. 14, $685 fine, one day jail.
Tricia Janelle Oldelk-Lewis, 35, St. Xavier, on Feb. 28, one day jail.
Tiffany Joy Dodge, 38, 116 30th St. W., on March 6, $1,285 fine, seven days jail, 2nd offense.
Zuri Christine Santiago, 20, Laurel, on Oct. 1, $1,085 fine, two days jail.
Eldon Chad Johnson, 46, Silver Star, on Oct. 5, $735 fine, one day jail.
Mandee Michelle Hanson, 44, 2908 Lynwood Drive, on Oct. 6, $735 fine, one day jail.
Casey Joseph Merrick, 61, 930 Sargent At Arms Ave., on Oct. 6, $685 fine, one day jail.