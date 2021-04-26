 Skip to main content
DUIs

DUIs

The following individuals have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol or a non-narcotic or narcotic drug, or of operating a motor vehicle while having a blood alcohol content above the legal intoxication level:

Justice Court Convictions

Tanner Cole Amyotte, 23, Lodge Grass, $675 fine, seven days in jail, first offense.

Jonathan Daniel Damjanovich, 22, Billings, $3085 fine, 60 days in jail, second offense.

Sandra Lee Prophet, 68, Shepherd, $685 fine, zero days in jail, first offense.

Matthew Daniel Rivera, 18, Billings, $685 fine, one day in jail, first offense.

Municipal Court Convictions

Dallas Bedford, 26, Billings, $1085 fine, two days in jail, first offense.

Zachary James Schellin, 25, Billings, $685 fine, one day in jail, first offense.

Sheila Christine Wand, 32, Billings, $685 fine, one day in jail, first offense.

