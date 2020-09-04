Fire calls around Billings

City:
Tuesday:
7:11 p.m. 3211 Horton Smith Lane. Alarm.
7:17 p.m. 927 N. 32nd St. Carbon monoxide.
7:36 p.m. 2224 Highway 87 E. Service assist.
8:36 p.m. 2358 N. 11th Road, Worden. Structure fire.
8:39 p.m. Minnesota Avenue and North 13th Street. Grass fire.
8:45 p.m. 956 S. 25th St. Carbon monoxide.
11:53 p.m. Interstate 90 at Interstate 94. Service assist.
Wednesday:
12:06 a.m. 3733 Lava Circle. Structure fire.
12:42 a.m. 850 Ninth St. W. Alarm.
8:51 a.m. 1233 N. 30th St. Alarm.
9:21 a.m. McGirl Road and Powmer Road. Grass fire.
10:13 a.m. 121 Grand Ave. Vehicle fire.
12:46 p.m. 1334 Hawthorne Lane. Utilities.
12:53 p.m. Pompeys Pillar. Grass fire.
1:43 p.m. 3165 King Ave. E. Service assist.
2:29 p.m. 2850 Old Hardin Road. Alarm.
3:12 p.m. 11298 Highway 87 N., Shepherd. Grass fire.
3:16 p.m. 1921 Highline Canal Road, Ballantine. Grass fire.
3:18 p.m. 2800 10th Ave. N. Alarm.
3:51 p.m. 3004 W. Copper Ridge Loop. Utilities.
5:02 p.m. C A Road at Scandia Road, Shepherd. Grass fire.
5:12 p.m. 4300 Alkali Creek Road. Grass fire.
5:16 p.m. Molt Road and Buffalo Trail Road, Molt. Grass fire.
5:50 p.m. 4240 Pine Hills Road. Service assist.
5:52 p.m. 1519 Mustang Valley Drive. Grass fire.
5:58 p.m. 4916 Blue Grouse Place. Service assist.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!