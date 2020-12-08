 Skip to main content
Fire calls around Billings

Friday:

6:16 p.m. 4002 Montana Sapphire Drive. Trash/Dumpster fire.

6:51 p.m. 1144 N. 18th St. Alarm.

8:21 p.m. 511 S. 36th St. Utilities.

9:55 p.m. 347 Quaking Aspen Lane. Utilities.

10:27 p.m. 3075 Av. C. Service assist.

Saturday:

1:53 a.m. 118 N. 24th St. Alarm.

3:23 a.m. 517 Riverside Road. Grass fire.

7:03 a.m. 6044 Elysian Road. Carbon monoxide.

12:36 p.m. 1435 Wicks Lane. Alarm.

2:26 p.m. 224 Rolling Meadow Drive. Structure fire.

4:05 p.m. 2636 Belknap Ave. Service assist.

8:19 p.m. 2805 Highway 87 N. Structure fire.

8:43 p.m. 216 N. 14th St. Trash/Dumpster fire.

9:23 p.m. 1203 Lake Elmo Drive. Utilities.

Sunday:

3:02 a.m. 1306 Steffanich Square. Carbon monoxide.

3:12 a.m. 920 Crist Drive. Carbon monoxide.

12:36 p.m. 3550 Ember Lane. Alarm.

2:46 p.m. 3547 Pebble Brook Drive. Alarm.

3:36 p.m. 279 E. Airport Road. Rescue.

