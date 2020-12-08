Fire calls around Billings

City:
Friday:
6:16 p.m. 4002 Montana Sapphire Drive. Trash/Dumpster fire.
6:51 p.m. 1144 N. 18th St. Alarm.
8:21 p.m. 511 S. 36th St. Utilities.
9:55 p.m. 347 Quaking Aspen Lane. Utilities.
10:27 p.m. 3075 Av. C. Service assist.
Saturday:
1:53 a.m. 118 N. 24th St. Alarm.
3:23 a.m. 517 Riverside Road. Grass fire.
7:03 a.m. 6044 Elysian Road. Carbon monoxide.
12:36 p.m. 1435 Wicks Lane. Alarm.
2:26 p.m. 224 Rolling Meadow Drive. Structure fire.
4:05 p.m. 2636 Belknap Ave. Service assist.
8:19 p.m. 2805 Highway 87 N. Structure fire.
8:43 p.m. 216 N. 14th St. Trash/Dumpster fire.
9:23 p.m. 1203 Lake Elmo Drive. Utilities.
Sunday:
3:02 a.m. 1306 Steffanich Square. Carbon monoxide.
3:12 a.m. 920 Crist Drive. Carbon monoxide.
12:36 p.m. 3550 Ember Lane. Alarm.
2:46 p.m. 3547 Pebble Brook Drive. Alarm.
3:36 p.m. 279 E. Airport Road. Rescue.
